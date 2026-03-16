Brownsville police search for missing woman
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Police said 69-year-old Rebecca Ruth Munger was last seen on Sunday at around 12 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
Munger was last seen wearing a blue blouse, blue leggings and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
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