Brownsville police search for missing woman

Rebecca Ruth Munger (Photo courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department)

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police said 69-year-old Rebecca Ruth Munger was last seen on Sunday at around 12 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Minnesota Avenue.

Munger was last seen wearing a blue blouse, blue leggings and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.