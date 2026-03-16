Spring breakers make their way to South Padre Island

Spring break is in full effect this week at South Padre Island.

Many restaurants and shops are preparing to welcome visitors from across the country.

Maria Ceballos is spending time with her two kids on the island. She says it's a tradition for her family.

"For me, it is important that most of the time we are heavily involved in the normal routine of work and school daily. When there is an opportunity to come here to enjoy, we gotta take it," Ceballos said.

Others visited South Padre Island for the first time.

Riley Jaramillo and her friends made a weekend trip from San Marcos. She said this is the first time they made a trip as a group together.

"Being able to be together to hang out and enjoy, I think we really bonded, and we got home safely every night," Jaramillo said.

Local shops and hotels are ready to welcome visitors.

The general manager of Holiday Inn Express says they're used to seeing more visitors this time of year.

"We had a good week last week, and we are having a really good week in the third week, even better than the second week. The numbers are between 10 and 15% over last year," Holiday Inn Express General Manager Billy Schrank said.

Down the street on Padre Boulevard, SPI Fun Rental hired three more workers to help with crowds. SPI Fun Rental Assistant Manager Alma Martinez says many people rent golf carts.

"Right now, we are [spending] more money filling it up, so we do ask the people who rent them out to bring it back with a full tank," Martinez said.

Ceballos says the best recommendation is to make good choices during your visit.

"Be responsible wherever you go and don't lose your head," Ceballos said.

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