Student of the Week: Briana Cavazos

A Harlingen High School student not only strives to excel in school and sports, she also aims to be a good leader.

It's easy to see what makes Briana Cavazos a star student and leader among her peers.

"Some of the groups I'm involved with are Student Council which I'm the president, the National Honors Society which I'm also the president for, Rotary Interact Club which is a service club, and I'm also the president," Cavazos said.

That's not all. This Harlingen High School senior is also the vice-president of a Christian club at her school.

She says leading so many different people has taught her a lot.

"I've grown a lot as a leader. I would say being able to take in people's opinions and being able to learn from them and hearing other people's voices when they don't feel heard," Cavazos said.

But Cavazos isn't just a leader on campus, she also leads on the volleyball court as captain.

"One of the biggest things that I think I took away was learning how to face adversity and challenges and really take them in and grow as a person and a leader, a captain, and move on and move forward and continue to push my teammates to be the best that they can be," Cavazos said.

While juggling all her activities isn't easy, Cavazos still finds time to help others. She has over 270 hours of community service.

As for her future, Cavazos plans to obtain a STEM degree at Stanford University and while it won't be easy, she says her mom motivates her to dream big.

Cavazos' leadership skills makes her this week's Student of the Week.