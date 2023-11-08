Student of the Week: Daniella Escojido

The final Student of the Week candidate is someone who has shown remarkable talent both in her studies and singing.

Daniella Escojido is a Mission High School senior whose talent goes beyond the classroom.

Escojido is the president of her school's choir. Her love for singing started in the 5th grade.

"We did a play for Christmas, and I was part of the choir, and it was amazing to know like, hey, I do have a voice it's not just for fun," Escojido said.

Since then, Daniella has found success competing in All-State Region Choir and the UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest.

"So far I've been ranked in the top 10 chairs," Escojido said. "In solo and ensemble, I've earned a Division I as well."

Escojido isn't only gifted vocally, she also excels in her studies.

She ranks at the top of her class and is the leader of several other groups.

"I'm also the vice president for my senior class and UIL. I'm also just a representative for various other clubs like NHS and RGB Lead Ambassadors and Gear-Up Ambassadors," Escojido said.

When it comes to her higher education, Escojido is already kickstarting her future in construction science and architecture.

"I am taking classes currently, and I've learned so many things from sketching and the apps like Autocad and Sketchup," Escojido said. "The reason why I wanted to get into construction and architecture is because it's been through my family, the house that I currently live in was built by my grandfather and my dad."

Escojido hopes to attend Texas A&M University, and her dream is to one day become a project manager.

She says none of her accomplishments would be possible without the strong women in her life, and just how they've inspired her.

"My mom, my grandma, and my tia they're the most inspiring women in my life," Escojido said.

She now hopes to be a role model for her younger siblings and cousins.

Escojido's dedication makes her this week's Student of the Week.

Watch the video above for the full story.