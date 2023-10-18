Student of the Week: Noah Reyna

At just 17 years old, Economedes High School student Noah Reyna is a shining example of dedication as he successfully balances rigorous classes and extracurricular activities.

Noah ranks in the top 1% of his class, and is part of the school’s National Honors Society, guitar club, academic decathlon and more.

“I'm in varsity theater, right now we're about to do the ‘Mean Girls’ show so we've been practicing,” Noah said. “It's going to be a lot of fun."

Noah's love for theater started in 6th grade, and has been growing ever since.

His creativity doesn't stop there. He also produces music and plays four instruments — all of which he taught himself by watching YouTube videos.

“Listening to music, the feelings I would get, I wanted to create something for other people to listen to,” Noah said. “I wanted to recreate that same feeling I would feel."

When it comes to his higher education, Noah is already a few steps ahead.

“I'm going to be graduating with an associates in mathematics, which will put me way ahead of the game,” Noah said.

“After high school, I want to go to a prestigious institution like MIT or Yale, and hopefully get my bachelor's degree in electrical or mechanical engineering, and then my masters,” Noah said

Noah's dedication and creativity make's him this Week’s Student of the Week.

