Student of the Week: Sandy L. Esparza

Hard-working and dedicated are just two words that describe this Santa Rosa High School student.

Sandy Esparza is a student with a passion for learning and who says her family is her biggest inspiration.

Sandy is a senior at Santa Rosa High School who wears many different hats.

"For NHS, because seniors haven't gotten their spots, I'm hoping for vice president this year. In student council, I was the treasurer and this year I'm planning to be president. In student government, I was the president for the last two years and I became the treasurer this year," Sandy said.

Ranked at the top of her class, Sandy takes great pride in her school work. She's currently the valedictorian.

"Last year, I took AP Physics, this year I am taking AP Calculus, and AP English," Sandy said. "I take the dual credit courses. I have 40 credits as of right now."

When it comes to college, she's already a few steps ahead.

She's currently on track to graduating from high school with an associate's degree in general studies, but Sandy not only excels in her academics.

She is the team captain of her school's broadcast team, she's in band, and for the past three years she's found success on the basketball court.

"People who usually do sports always have a lot of structure around them, and sports help maintain those building blocks to become a better person," Sandy said.

That commitment is also noticed by her teachers.

"That's what I love about her, and that's why I made her the leader of my production team, because she never gives up, she always goes above and beyond and not just for herself, even for others," Santa Rosa High School Media and Graphic Design teacher Manuel Lopez said.

As for her future, Sandy has her eyes set on a career in speech pathology.

While the road won't be easy to achieving all of her goals, she says her family keeps her motivated, especially her siblings.

"I want them to overachieve, pass me, and just become better," Sandy said.

Sandy's hard work and dedication makes her this week's student of the week.