Student of the Week: John Paul Calvillo II

One Sharyland High School student isn't letting adversity stop him from achieving his goals.

It's no surprise senior John Paul Calvillo is the Student of the Week. He keeps a busy schedule, filled with AP courses and multiple extracurricular activities.

"I've learned a lot about leadership, and how to be confident in myself," Calvillo said.

He's a member of the Chemistry Club, National Honor Society and Business Professionals of America. He also serves as the president of Rattler Creative.

"We do everything from photography at football games, to daily and weekly updates on our local news that we have at school," Calvillo said.

FOR MORE STUDENT OF THE WEEK STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Through Rattle Creative, Calvillo has participated in Skills USA, competing in 3D animation, and this year he'll be competing in web design.

But that's not all.

Last year, a public service announcement he created earned him first place in nationals for the Student Television Network.

"It was an amazing opportunity to be able to accomplish something like this because it really just incorporated all the different talents that I have in 3D animation, video production, and public speaking and talking to the camera," Calvillo said.

All skills that get him one step closer to his dream of becoming a computer science engineer.

But Calvillo's creativity doesn't stop there.

He also has an ear for music, from being in band and jazz orchestra to creating his own tunes.

"I've been able to make some of my own songs, I've been able to compose for some of the short films we have at school," Calvillo said.

While Calvillo has big goals and dreams, he has had to overcome some challenges. After a battle with COVID-19, he was diagnosed with a Gastroparesis Illness.

"It was a real shock to me and my family. I was inside all the time for three months, and I had real bad anxiety," Calvillo said.

But he is not letting his illness stop him. His teachers also see that resiliency.

"I've been with him the past three years, I know he's been going through a lot personally, and honestly he doesn't show it. He always has a smile on his face, he's always trying to bring people joy," Sharyland High School Media teacher Jose Luis Ochoa said.

While it may not always be easy, Calvillo says his family's support keeps him going.

"They've been there since day one, they're constantly pushing me to achieve more and be the best person that I can be," Calvillo said.

Calvillo's creativity and resilience makes him this week's Student of the Week.