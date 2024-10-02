Student of the Week: Angel Guerra

A Weslaco High School student is passionate about STEM and has his eyes set on a future in aerospace engineering.

Angel Guerra, 17, is a senior with a passion for music.

"I'm involved in the Weslaco Panther Corps, so I do marching band, indoor concert band when it's not marching season," Angel said.

Angel's musical journey began with band in the 6th grade. By the time he discovered mariachi his freshman year, he was hooked.

"Very quickly, I fell in love, and especially when competition season came around and UIL and all that kind of stuff. I was all in from there," Angel said.

Fast-forward to today, Angel serves as the trumpet section leader for both band and mariachi, but his interests go beyond music.

He also helps inspire students to engage in STEM as the vice president of the Panther Engineering Club; a club he co-founded his sophomore year.

"We kind of do a basic broad overview of the field, we do a couple of hands-on activities and the goal is really to just get people's foot in the door, people excited about stem," Angel said.

Angel's love for STEM, even landing him an internship with NASA.

"My greatest achievement was probably this past summer when I was selected to be a NASA sees intern at the University of Texas in Austin," Angel said. "I was assigned to the space refueling team, so our goal was to evaluate different orbital trajectories or paths for the Artemis 3 and Artemis 5 missions."

That internship is getting him one step closer to his dream of becoming an aerospace engineer. A dream that started during a family trip to the Kennedy Space Center.

"Angel is one of those kids that is highly motivated, he's the kind of student that every teacher wishes they had," WHS teacher Robert Medrano said.

While it may not always be easy, Angel says his family is his biggest motivation to reach for the stars.

"I see how hard they work, I see how they've persevered, how they've struggled and gotten to where they are, and really I look at them and I kind of use it as an example to model my life off of, to never give up, to always keep pushing," Angel said.

Angel's dedication to inspire others makes him this week's Student of the Week.