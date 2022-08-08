Students graduate from medical summer internship program at DHR Health
Nearly 200 Valley high school students have real-world training in the medical field.
The students graduated Saturday morning from DHR Health's summer internship program.
For the last eight weeks, the students worked alongside doctors, nurses and hospital administrators in simulated courses.
Program leaders hope to inspire students to consider the medical field in the future.
