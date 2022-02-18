Suicide rates among young children rise amid pandemic

A recent report shows suicide rates among children have increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Health experts say more young children are attempting suicide.

"It really impacted me that an eight-year-old would think or talk about suicide because that, as a pediatrician, was unfathomable to me." UT Health RGV Pediatrician Dr. Cristel Escalona said. "I just couldn't believe someone that little would ever contemplate something like that."

An American Academy of Pediatrics report from 2021 indicates that the number of emergency room visits for mental health emergencies rose more than 20% compared to the average rate before the pandemic. While some school officials say they have noticed the trend, they worry parents aren't acting until too late.

The University of Texas Systems offers online resources to help people find mental health specialists without waiting months for an appointment. For more information, call 888-901-2726.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 888-628-9454.