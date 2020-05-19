Suit: ADT employee spied on customers' home security systems

DALLAS (AP) - Two federal class-action lawsuits have been filed against ADT, one of the largest security companies in the country, for an employee spying on customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over a seven-year period through their home security cameras. The lawsuits, filed Monday, allege ADT showed negligence and breached contracts by failing to provide security. Both lawsuits say the employee was able to view customers’ intimate and private moments, including when they were nude or partially dressed. ADT has fired the employee since discovering the breach; it’s unclear at the moment whether he faces criminal charges. Each suit seeks for more than $5 million in compensation.

