Sullivan City diner serves more than 100 free Thanksgiving meals

More than 100 people in Sullivan City received a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday thanks to a kind gesture from a local business.

"I was driving, and I saw the sign that said free Thanksgiving plates. So I had to stop by and grab one," resident Rosy Trevino said.

Those signs outside Astello's 956 Diner in drew a big crowd.

Treviño was one of more than 100 people who drove away with free Thanksgiving meals. For many, it was a welcome surprise, a holiday meal without having to cook.

"I am disabled, and I won't need to cook. I struggled standing and even for a long time. I struggle using my legs, I struggle a lot," Trevino said.

Astello's Route 956 Diner opened just three weeks ago, and the owner is already paying it forward.

"I want to give back to the community. I always loved to help people, and I hope God continues to provide ways to keep giving back to the community and hopefully pass it forward," owner Vanessa Astello said.

Astello says her mission to give back this holiday season isn't over yet.

"Maybe set up somewhere locally, somewhere closer to the Valley and near the McAllen, RGV area. We do know it's a little bit on the outskirts, but even on that, everyone needs help," Astello said.

Astello says she is eyeing another giveaway for Christmas.

For Trevino, it's a heartwarming gesture. One that reminds her and the community they are not alone this holiday.

"It is a beautiful day, because they are thinking about people who don't have a turkey meal to eat today," Astello said.

Watch the video above for the full story.