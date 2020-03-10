Sullivan City to receive $400K grant for new library

SULLIVAN CITY – Reading is fundamental and for many Rio Grande Valley children it’s a luxury – not available to everyone. Now more resources for children in Sullivan City is on the way.

On Tuesday, city officials approved accepting a $400,000 grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The money will be used to build a new library for the Sullivan City community.

Mayor Leonel “Leo” Garcia says it will give children free access to state-of-the-art technology in their hometown.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the planning process spanned just more than two years with help from State Representative Oscar Longoria, as well as La Joya Independent School District, which is donating 10 acres to make it possible.

Construction for the library, which was voted to be named after the mayor, is expected to begin this fall and hopefully wrap up by this time next year.

Watch the video above for the full story.