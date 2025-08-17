Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Mission CISD implements cell phone policy for upcoming school year
-
Collin Allred holds town hall in Alamo, shares plans if elected for...
-
Harlingen community takes part in cleanup event
-
City of Edinburg warns residents of suspicious emails
-
Two people hospitalized following rollover crash in Mission