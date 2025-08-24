Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Law enforcement agencies remember fallen DPS trooper during annual obstacle course in...
-
SpaceX prepares for 10th flight test at Boca Chica
-
Valley residents protest new state redistricting map
-
ICE Harlingen arrest undocumented migrant for possession, assault
-
Mercedes police investigate elderly couple found dead inside garage