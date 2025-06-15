x

Sunday, June 15, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Sunday, June 15, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
4 hours 19 seconds ago Sunday, June 15 2025 Jun 15, 2025 June 15, 2025 10:33 AM June 15, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days