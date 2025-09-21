x

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025: Hit or miss storms, temps in the 90s

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025: Hit or miss storms, temps in the 90s
1 hour 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 10:22 AM September 21, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days