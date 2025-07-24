Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured teen girl in Edinburg

A suspect involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old female in rural Edinburg is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Arturo Omar Lopez Jr., 17, was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Raul Gonzalez.

The shooting happened on July 22 at around 4:40 p.m. on the 6200 block of Adventure Avenue.

As previously reported, deputies found the female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. EMS provided medical assistance and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.