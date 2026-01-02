Suspect brandishes a knife, barricades himself inside San Juan home, police chief says

A man has barricaded himself inside a San Juan residence after brandishing a knife to police officers.

The San Juan Police Department received a report about a woman in distress at around 1:31 p.m. on Friday at the 100 block of Monica Street, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Sifuentes said when officers arrived, they made contact with a male who brandished a knife. The man then went back inside the home and barricaded himself inside.

After an investigation, it was confirmed the female in distress was no longer inside the home and at this time only the suspect is inside the residence, according to Sifuentes.

Sifuentes said police are actively negotiating with the suspect to get him to come out safely, and he is not a threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.