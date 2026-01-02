Brownsville non-profit sets big goals for new year

As 2026 kicks off, a Brownsville non-profit is dreaming big for the new year.

Big Heroes has spent years helping young adults with special needs become more independent.

Twins, Orlando and Oscar Sanchez, are ready to take on 2026. They are members of Big Heroes, an organization that provides job training and life skills to young adults with special needs.

"For 2026, for Big Heroes, let me see, for more teachers and more stuff to help. Ms. Martha to get out of for less stress," Orlando said.

The brothers have a vision for growth.

"Maybe another van or a bigger building," Oscar said.

The brothers have been a part of Big Heroes for around seven years. Thanks to the non-profit, they've been able to enter the workforce.

That success is something founder Martha Gonzalez wants to replicate for others.

The mission for the new year? Find a larger space to eliminate their waiting list.

"We can't limit it to the 40, 41 members that we have right now. We need to open this to other members that are out there who are waiting to join Big Heroes," Gonzalez said.

The demand is clear.

Gonzalez says the group reached their capacity goal for 2025. The demand means they'll need more teachers and volunteers too.

"We get so many calls from different areas of Cameron County, and some are outside Cameron County. The farthest call was probably in the Corpus area," Gonzalez said.

Big Heroes focuses on high school graduates who have special abilities. The program empowers them to be independent by teaching job and life skills.

More than half of their members are now employed. They hope to grow that number this year and build more bridges within the Brownsville community.

"The social connections are so important. At the end of the day, we know that we're making a difference, and we want to keep helping. That's our goal," Gonzalez said.

