Suspect charged in Weslaco shooting investigation

Leobardo Martinez. Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department.

A 46-year-old man was charged in connection with a shooting in Weslaco that ended with a crash, the Weslaco Police Department said.

Leobardo Martinez was arraigned on Thursday in connection with the shooting on charges of deadly conduct and failure to identify.

As previously reported, the July 27 shooting was the result of a verbal argument between the victim and a juvenile, according to Weslaco police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 man in custody after Weslaco shooting ends in crash

Weslaco police officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Corpus Christi Drive after receiving a report of shots fired in the area Sunday shortly after 5:30 a.m.

According to Caraveo, officers responding to the report encountered a two-vehicle accident in the area of Westgate Drive and Frontgate road. One of the individuals involved in the crash was a male with a gunshot wound who police said had been shot at the original scene and fled.

According to police, the male met with an acquaintance at a residence located in the 1800 block of W. Corpus Christi Drive when a verbal altercation occurred between a juvenile and the victim.

The suspect, now identified as Martinez, fired multiple rounds at the victim using a rifle, police said.

“As the victim attempted to flee the scene, it is believed that a firearm discharged accidentally from within the vehicle, resulting in a gunshot wound to the victim,” Caraveo previously told Channel 5 News.

Martinez was detained on Sunday in connection with the investigation.

Bond for Martinez was set at $125,000.