Suspect in Cameron County armed robberies confesses, sheriff's office says

A suspect who committed two armed robberies in Cameron County confessed to his crimes, according to a news release

Jose Alberto Torres, 24, was identified as the suspect who robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint in Cameron County on Nov. 15, according to a news release.

The first robbery occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at a Stripes convenience store in San Benito, where a store clerk reported that an unknown male had entered the store and demanded all the money from the register.

The clerk said the suspect had his right hand concealed inside the pocket of his hoodie, which he would point at the clerk and said he would shoot if the clerk did not comply, the news release stated.

The suspect ran off with all the money in the register — $79.

According to the news release, at around 3:19 a.m. that same day, the Harlingen Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store within their city limits. Surveillance footage from the second robbery showed it was the same suspect from the San Benito robbery.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and Harlingen police were able to identify the suspect of both robberies as Torres, according to a news release. An arrest warrant was issued for Torres on a charge of armed robbery.

The news release said on Thursday, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, the sheriff's office was able to locate and arrest Torres. During an interview with investigators, Torres voluntarily confessed to the crimes.

Torres remains jailed on a $50,000 bond, Cameron County jail records show.