Suspect in custody following fatal shooting in rural Edinburg

A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in rural Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4500 block of Fe Drive in rural Edinburg Sunday at around 9:22 p.m. where they discovered a deceased adult male at the scene.

A social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

On Monday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said a 32-year-old man has been taken into custody. The unidentified suspect will be arraigned on Monday afternoon on a murder charge, according to a news release.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.