Suspect in deadly McAllen hit-and-run crash arrested
The suspect wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in McAllen was arrested, Hidalgo County jail records show.
John Anthony Saenz was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Saturday on a charge of collision involving death.
A news release from the McAllen Police Department identified Saenz as the driver who left the scene of a collision that killed a pedestrian on Friday at around 2:45 a.m. at the 2000 block of S. 10th Street.
The pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Juan Nava Hernandez, died at the scene.
Jail records show Saenz was released from jail on Saturday on a $35,000 bond.
