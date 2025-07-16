Suspect in Hidalgo County sexual assault investigation identified

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to a news release.

Leonardo Lisandro Martinez was identified by the sheriff’s office as the suspect in a July 9 sexual assault that happened in the area of Bentsen Palm Drive and Mile 7 Road near Mission.

According to a news release, a woman was physically and sexually assaulted after the suspect approached them woman and lured her into his vehicle.

Those with any information regarding the suspect’s location are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.