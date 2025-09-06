WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County sheriff provides update on shooting involving deputy

A suspect was killed after opening fire at deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release.

The news release said investigators and SWAT team members were executing a search warrant at the 1000 block of Pine Street in Alton in connection with a deadly shooting in rural Mission.

The suspect opened fire and struck a deputy, according to the news release. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect. The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The news release said on Saturday at around 1:47 a.m., Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies responded to the 2400 block of Venecia Street in rural Mission.

Deputies found an adult male, identified as 36-year-old Felipe Mancilla, lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Mancilla was pronounced dead.

The news release said preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was drug-related, and the case remains under investigation.