Suspect hospitalized following robbery turned officer-involved shooting in Weslaco smoke shop

A suspect was shot in both legs during an officer-involved shooting at Vape City in Weslaco.

The Weslaco Police Department held a news conference about the shooting on Tuesday.

According to Weslaco police spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo, they received a call about two armed male suspects at the 1500 block of Business 83 at around 5 a.m. The call came from a third party who was monitoring the security cameras at the time of the incident.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the two suspects inside the store. One of the suspects aimed their weapon at an officer, causing the officer to discharge their firearm, according to Caraveo.

Caraveo said the suspect was shot in both legs. He was taken to a local hospital and the second suspect was placed under arrest.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

