Suspect Surrenders to Federal Authorities during Donna Manhunt

DONNA – Authorities said a man wanted for retaliation against a state officer was put in federal custody on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant in a home and field near San Jose Drive and FM 493 in Donna. Investigators said the man has a violent history.

U.S. Marshals spokesperson Juan Lara said the department and the Office of Inspector General are responsible for the federal arrest warrant. The agency also called in San Juan’s SWAT Team to assist them in the manhunt.

Residents in the area said they witnessed heavy police presence around the home.

“At around 5 p.m., a lot of police showed up. A large truck came and ripped the fence down without permission and a lot of police officers came out of the truck,” a witness said. “They raided the house and I heard a lot of loud bangs.”

The owner of a business across the street said he captured the incident on camera. The video showed the suspect in the nearby field. The suspect then comes out from behind a tree and later surrenders to authorities.

No other information is being released.

Lara said law enforcement will remain in the scene until they believe they have recovered any and all evidence.

