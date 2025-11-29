Suspected drunk driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Pharr

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that killed one person.

Alejandro Trevino, 20, was identified as the driver believed to have caused the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Pharr police spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Martinez said Trevino was arraigned and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. His bond was set at $150,000.

Martinez said the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of North Interstate 69. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died from their injuries.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues, according to Martinez.