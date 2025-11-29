Suspected drunk driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Pharr
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that killed one person.
Alejandro Trevino, 20, was identified as the driver believed to have caused the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Pharr police spokesperson Michael Martinez.
Martinez said Trevino was arraigned and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. His bond was set at $150,000.
Martinez said the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of North Interstate 69. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died from their injuries.
Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues, according to Martinez.
More News
News Video
-
'I don't want to become a statistic:' Hidalgo County mom shares struggle...
-
Brownsville police investigate auto-pedestrian crash that hospitalized two people
-
Mission home deemed a total loss following fire
-
Roma ISD staff member placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct,...
-
City of McAllen to hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round