x

Suspects accused of attacking Cameron County deputies arraigned

5 hours 35 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2024 Apr 29, 2024 April 29, 2024 6:10 PM April 29, 2024 in News - Local

The four men accused of attacking two deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office were arraigned on Monday.

The four suspects were charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest.

They're accused of assaulting two deputies who responded to the Cameron County parks neighborhood after a report of shots fired early Monday morning.

The condition of the deputies is unknown.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days