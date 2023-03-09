TABC cracking down on underage drinking during Spring Break
The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission will visit hundreds of bars, restaurants and stores across Texas during spring Break to keep an eye on alcohol vendors.
The TABC want to prevent sales to minors and people who are already intoxicated.
They're reminding businesses that if they are found in violation, they could lose their liquor license — and their employees could face criminal charges.
