TABC cracking down on underage drinking during Spring Break

12 hours 25 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, March 09 2023 Mar 9, 2023 March 09, 2023 8:16 AM March 09, 2023 in News - Local

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission will visit hundreds of bars, restaurants and stores across Texas during spring Break to keep an eye on alcohol vendors.

The TABC want to prevent sales to minors and people who are already intoxicated.

They're reminding businesses that if they are found in violation, they could lose their liquor license — and their employees could face criminal charges.

