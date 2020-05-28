Tamaulipas expands COVID-19 checkpoints to Rio Bravo, Reynosa

The state of Tamaulipas has expanded the coronavirus checkpoints recently set up at the Matamoros port-of-entry to Rio Bravo and Reynosa.

Tamaulipas law enforcement officers set up checkpoint stops on both pedestrian and vehicle lanes as part of a strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19.

State Director of Communications Aldo Hernández Jacques says Tamaulipas is trying to limit the mobility between countries to avoid more infections in Tamaulipas.

Officers will check the temperature of everyone who crosses the border and remind travelers to wear face masks. They also enforce new travel restrictions, which prohibit more than one person from traveling in the same vehicle.

Correction: This article has been edited to correctly display the checkpoint expansion to Rio Bravo.