Tamaulipas governor orders more state police in Matamoros after cartel gun battle

Photo credit: MGN Online

Gun battles between Mexican law enforcement and cartel members were reported throughout parts of Matamoros on Friday evening, according to the US Consulate in that city.

Shoppers at the Plaza Fiesta Mall were seen running for cover and lying face down as a shooting erupted between law enforcement and a grey SUV on Pedro Cárdenas Ave. on the mall's west side.

"We're not even safe at a mall, " one user posted on TikTok. "I don't think its fair that we live in a country in which these incidents happen so frequently."

Tamaulipas governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca ordered more state police presence to Matamoros in order to control the violence and protect the public, according to a post on his Twitter account.

He girado instrucciones para que elementos de la @SSP_GobTam se concentren en #Matamoros para atender la situación de riesgo y en protección a la ciudadanía. — Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) October 23, 2021

State police have not released further details. Prolonged shootings and road blockades using 18-wheelers were also reported across the city just before 9 p.m. in the Buena Vista, San Francisco, and Sección 16 neighborhoods.

One eyewitness telling Channel 5 News the situation had quieted down by 11 p.m.

US Consulate personnel were told to shelter in place until further notice.

The incident occurs as the US Department of Homeland Security begins to reinstate Migrant Protection Protocols, in which people asking for asylum in the U.S. are asked to remain in Mexico until their day in immigration court. Several humanitarian organizations have protested the measure, saying it only puts migrants in danger.

Meanwhile, the Texas National Guard announced this week it will be sending thousands of troops to the border with Mexico in order to control the entry of migrants and drugs into the state as part of the ongoing Operation Lone Star.

The US State Department has the Mexican state of Tamaulipas under a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning, stating "heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of the state and operate with impunity particularly along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo," adding that, "law enforcement capacity is greater in the tri-city area of Tampico, Ciudad Madero and Altamira, which has a lower rate of violent criminal activity compared to the rest of the state."