Tax Free Weekend begins Friday

2 hours 23 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2024 Aug 8, 2024 August 08, 2024 3:01 PM August 08, 2024 in News - Local

Tax Free Weekend kicks off Friday.

Rio Grande Valley residents can take advantage while doing back to school shopping. They can save on clothes, school supplies, backpacks and shoes. Each of the item must be less than $100.

Tax Free Weekend will run through Sunday, Aug. 11.

For a full list of qualifying items, click here.

