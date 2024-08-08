Tax Free Weekend begins Friday
Tax Free Weekend kicks off Friday.
Rio Grande Valley residents can take advantage while doing back to school shopping. They can save on clothes, school supplies, backpacks and shoes. Each of the item must be less than $100.
Tax Free Weekend will run through Sunday, Aug. 11.
For a full list of qualifying items, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Frijoles, the female Shepherd mix
-
Tax Free Weekend begins Friday
-
New Brownsville port director announced by navigation district
-
PSJA ISD back-to-school expo one-stop shop for parents to prepare for upcoming...
-
U.S. Lifeguard Association holding competition at South Padre Island