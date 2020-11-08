TCEQ Releases Report on Boca Chica Village Water Issue

BOCA CHICA – Residents in Boca Chica Village are still receiving non-potable water. The water is only supposed to be used for flushing toilets and washing clothes and not for human consumption.

Five months ago the Texas Commissioner on Environmental Quality began an investigation on Boca Chica. People were receiving their water by public work tanker trucks supplied by the Public Utilities Board.

“TCEQ came out and they talked to several people here in the village about our water and what we use it for and what not,” Terry Heaton said. “Since then, we have not heard anything from them. They came out one other time to drive through but that’s been it. It’s been pretty quiet all the way around.”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Heaton back in February. He said he was afraid to push the county in fear they might lose their water supply completely.

We wanted to find out what the investigation revealed. According to the TCEQ investigation report on Boca Chica,

“An investigation was conducted to determine if TCEQ public drinking water rules apply to Boca Chica Village and if the truck and haul of non-potable water by Cameron County to Boca Chica are subject to any TCEQ public drinking water rules.”

TCEQ’s investigation found no violations.

Heaton said this is the best thing they can get since there are no water lines running out to Boca Chica Village.

Cameron County Pct. 1 Commissioner Sofia Benavides said as of now they are continuing to deliver the water.

Benavides said the commissioners court is deliberating on what they will do moving forward. She said there is no official word on when it will appear on the agenda for discussion.

We’ll continue to follow the story to find out when and if the issue will make it onto the commissioners’ court agenda.