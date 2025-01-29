Team Brownsville shifting migrant aid efforts after welcome center closes

What was once a bustling welcome center is now an empty and quiet building as Team Brownsville faces an uncertain future.

The non-profit organization tasked with helping asylum hopefuls after they legally cross the border was forced to close its welcome center.

The welcome center, located near the downtown bus station in Brownsville, offered resources, food, water and clothes to the migrants.

Gerry Page said she’s volunteered at the center since 2018.

“It saddens me because we saw a lot of people that we were able to not only feed, but clothe, hear their stories,” Page said. “I think it blesses me more than I bless them, and I think because I am blessed and fortunate in my life that it's my duty to give back and help people that are less fortunate than me."

The welcome center was closed after the CBP One app was shut down last week.

Team Brownsville is funded through private foundations and donations. Now the group is taking their work across the border to migrant shelters in Mexico.

“There are people in different situations, some people still believe that they may have a chance to come and have their appointment on February 9, and others are making preparations to go to another place in Mexico or perhaps another country,” Team Brownsville Co-Director Andrea Rudnik said.

Whether the group will restart their humanitarian efforts in Brownsville is up in the air.

“Some of it is just gonna be watch and wait,” Rudnick said. “Some of it is just going to be observation — let's see what's going to happen. What kind of assistance may be needed and what is it that were capable of doing?"

Rudnick says their first trip across the border was on Tuesday, and volunteers dropped off hygiene kits, tents and socks.

While the group's future is uncertain in Brownsville, volunteers are hopeful doors to their welcome center will open once again.

“You just take one day at a time and do what we can do in that one day,” Page said. “We can't help everybody, but that doesn't mean we can't help somebody."

Team Brownsville told Channel 5 News they will be in contact with both Mexican and United States officials to see how they can continue their humanitarian efforts.

