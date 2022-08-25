Teen arrested after making threat against elementary school, Harlingen school district says

A 13-year-old was arrested after being accused of making a terroristic threat against Dishman Elementary Wednesday night, according to a message sent to families and staff from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

Officials say the terroristic threat was sent via text to 911 at 7:44 p.m saying that there was a fire and shooter inside the school.

The Combes Police Department, in collaboration with regional law enforcement partners and HCISD, immediately responded and identified the threat at approximately 9:00 pm.

According to the news release, the person who made the threat was arrested after admitting to sending the text.

The teen was charged with 911 abuse, according to the police.

A letter was sent to all HCISD parents informing them about the threat.

HCISD says they take all threats seriously.

"Many of these threats turn out to be made by students who claim they are joking or playing a prank. However, these threats are not jokes, they are crimes. HCISD and all law enforcement agencies will hold individuals accountable who commit these crimes," the district stated in the news release.

The district urges all parents to talk to their children about the serious nature and lasting consequences of making threats against the schools and the community.

According to officials, the teen has been released and is back home with his parents.