Teen charged in connection with thefts at Pharr smoke shops

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of burglaries at smoke shops across the city of Pharr.

Edwin Diaz, 19, was charged with robbery, a first-degree felony; two counts of burglary of a building, a state jail felony; and one count of criminal attempt burglary of a building, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police say they located Diaz after receiving a tip about his whereabouts.

Diaz is accused of stealing 26 CBD cartridges valued at $2,600 from the Black Sheep Smoke Shop located at 1513 S. Cage Blvd. on Saturday. The clerk told police at the time that a man wearing all black entered the shop, gave verbal commands and took an unknown amount of CBD oil cartridges from the glass display.

Investigators found evidence that links Diaz to other crimes at Shroomies Smoke Shop at 5818 S. Cage and the Black Sheep Smoke Shop #2.

Bond was set at $22,000.

Police say Diaz is also suspected of similar crimes in surrounding cities.