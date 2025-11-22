Teen killed in UTV crash near Boca Chica Beach
An 18-year-old male died following a Saturday crash involving an off-road vehicle, according to a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department.
Brownsville firefighters responded to a request by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the response of the deadly crash Saturday at around 4:20 p.m. north of the Boca Chica Beach entrance.
Firefighters at the scene located a male who had sustained major injuries in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
