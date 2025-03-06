Teen pleads guilty to murder in connection with Cameron Park shooting
A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a Cameron Park house party in 2023, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.
Manuel Faustino Martinez also pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the death, Saenz said.
Martinez was identified as the teen who authorities said shot and killed Jose Alejandro Castillo Villarreal on May 13, 2023. He was tried as an adult.
According to Saenz, Martinez broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stole a gun. He later went to a house party and shot Villarreal three times before fleeing the scene.
Martinez pointed the gun at two individuals while escaping, Saenz said, adding that he then wrapped the gun in towels and then buried it in his backyard.
“The Defendant’s actions resulted in the tragic loss of a young life and put others in grave danger,” Saenz said in a statement. “This case underscores the seriousness with which we take violent crimes committed by juveniles. When young offenders choose to engage in deadly violence, they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Sentencing for Martinez is set for Thursday, April 17, 2025
