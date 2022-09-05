x

Teens Helping Kids

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 11:48 PM April 26, 2018 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE - Former professional athletes flocked again to Brownsville to take part in the Teens Helping Kids program.  This fundraiser, started in 2008 by students at St. Joseph's Academy, has raised over one-million dollars to benefit those in need since the program's inception.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the details on the 2018 edition of this event.  

