BROWNSVILLE - Former professional athletes flocked again to Brownsville to take part in the Teens Helping Kids program. This fundraiser, started in 2008 by students at St. Joseph's Academy, has raised over one-million dollars to benefit those in need since the program's inception. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the details on the 2018 edition of this event.
