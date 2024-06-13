Tejano legend, Johnny Canales, dies at 77

Legendary entertainer Johnny Canales has died.

The announcement of the Tejano legend's passing was made on a Facebook post on the El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales page.

Canales was 77 years old.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Johnny Canales. He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built," the post said.

Canales rose to fame as the host of the Johnny Canales Show. The show debuted in the early 80s and is credited with popularizing Tejano and Nortenio music.

Many people in the Rio Grande Valley watched him every Sunday morning, listening to his catchphrase "you got it, take it away."

He also launched the careers of many Tejano artists like Selena and La Mafia.