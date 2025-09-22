Telecommunicators to be highlighted in annual public safety seminar

The Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District will hold their third Public Safety Wellness Seminar in Mission.

It’s an event dedicated to supporting the health and resilience of public safety professionals.

This year, the organization will place a special spotlight on telecommunicators, the vital first link in emergency response, according to a news release.

“Through this seminar, we aim to recognize the unique pressures faced by those on the front lines of communication and provide practical tools, expert insights, and wellness strategies to strengthen their mental, emotional, and physical well-being,” the news release said. “Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading voices in the field, engage in hands-on wellness activities, and build lasting connections with peers who understand the challenges of the job.”

The event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mission Event Center.

Click here for more information.