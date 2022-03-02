Terry Palacios wins Democratic nomination in Hidalgo County district attorney race, unofficial election results show

Terry Palacios has won the Democratic nomination in the Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race, according to unofficial election results.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Palacios received 22,057 votes, or 53 percent of the vote and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry received 19,878 votes, or 47 percent of the vote.

"I think, I believe all Democrat voters will stay Democrat, and I think we can even bring some Republican voters over here because I'm going to be the person with the most experience," Palacios said. "I'm going to be the person that's worked with our citizens before."

Palacios will face Republican candidate Juan Tijerina, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

All election results remain unofficial until canvassed.