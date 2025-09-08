Texas A&M AgriLife to build $50 million research center in McAllen

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research received approval from the board of regents to design a state-of-the-art research center in McAllen.

According to a news release, the center will address issues specific to Rio Grande Valley "health and dietary needs, improved agricultural productivity for low-water environments and the biosecurity of food systems."

The new research center will cost around $53.5 million and will be about 43,500 square feet. It will be located at the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center McAllen campus, according to the news release.

The news release said the center will include "flexible infrastructure to respond to rapidly evolving agricultural and public health challenges."

Features will include modern laboratories, procedure rooms and shared laboratory support space. It will also have clinical research support facilities, sample-based screening capabilities to provide regional lab services related to food system biosecurity and a fabrication center for developing and prototyping sensors and controls to enhance food system safety, according to the news release.

The news release said the board of regents will review the project for construction approval following the completion of the design phase.