Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission warns bars, restaurants to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is warning restaurants and bars to follow coronavirus regulations or risk punishment.
If restaurants and bars regulated by the TABC fail to follow coronavirus safety guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — including capacity limits and social distancing guidelines — the state may temporarily suspend their licenses to sell alcohol.
First-time violators may be punished with a 30-day suspension. On the second violation, the punishment jumps to a 60-day suspension.
Watch the video above for more information.
