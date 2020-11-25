Texas Board of Education amending current sex education curriculum

On Friday the Texas Board of Education approved teaching middle schoolers about contraceptives but decided against teaching students about gender identity, sexual orientation and consent.

The new sex education curriculum will provide seventh and eighth graders with information regarding birth control effectiveness in preventing pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

The new topics are currently only discussed with high school students.

Texas State Education Board Member for District 2 Ruben Cortez said he supported topics that were the education board voted against.

"Why would we not want to teach others to respect everybody regardless whether they're heterosexual or LGBTQ," Cortez said. "I mean that's all we're saying, right?"

