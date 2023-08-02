Texas Education Agency meets with La Joya ISD community over recommended takeover

The decision isn’t final, but the Texas Education Agency offered La Joya ISD parents a look at what’s ahead if the agency moves forward with a recommendation to oversee the district.

In May, the TEA released a report that recommended the agency replace the school board and oversee the district following a year-long investigation into La Joya ISD due to instances of suspected fraud or conflicts of interest among board members and employees.

On Tuesday, the TEA met with community members in Sullivan City to discuss the recommendation.

“It’s not because of the kids, the parents or the teachers,” TEA Deputy Commissioner of Governance Steve Lecholop said. “The reason we're here is because of adult decisions that have been made in the central office over the last few years."

The plan, if put in place, would mean a new board of managers appointed by the TEA commissioner to replace the school board.

Those attending the meeting voiced distrust and concern.

The TEA is looking for seven appointed board members. People who work for the school district or do business with it do not qualify.

Candidates who apply will be asked questions about their philosophy on education, and their appointment will last until the locally elected board is reinstated.

“It is a temporary placement, between three and five, six years, depending on the local conditions,” TEA Deputy Commissioner of Operations Alejandro Delgado said.

The La Joya ISD Board of Trustees is appealing the TEA’s recommendation in administrative court at a hearing set for Aug. 28.

A ruling is expected in late September, and then TEA commissioner Mike Morath will make a decision.

“The investigation team felt that the evidence that they found was so strong that it warranted the replacement of the board,” Lecholop said.

A fight is ahead over what happens to the board, but the TEA is taking steps now to have replacements ready.