Texas election officials investigating more than 200 potential noncitizens registered to vote in the Valley
The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced it identified a total of 2,724 potential noncitizens who are registered to vote in the state, according to a Monday news release.
According to data provided by the office, 236 potential noncitizens were identified throughout Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.
The figures are:
Cameron County – 68
Hidalgo County – 149
Starr County – 12
Willacy County – 7
The news release said the potential noncitizens were identified after comparing the state’s voter registration list against citizenship data in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE database.
“Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections,” Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson stated in the news release. “Everyone’s right to vote is sacred and must be protected. We encourage counties to conduct rigorous investigations to determine if any voter is ineligible — just as they do with any other data set we provide.”
According to the news release, the voter files have been provided to Texas counties, who will conduct their own investigations into the eligibility of the voters who were identified as potential noncitizens.
“Once that process is complete, individuals who are deemed noncitizens that voted in a Texas election will be referred to the Office of the Attorney General,” the release stated.
