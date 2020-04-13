Texas governor says economy won't reopen all at once

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott has said Texas businesses won’t all reopen at the same time, even as President Donald Trump itches to restore the nation’s economy. Abbott said Monday that he will provide more details this week of how he envisions Texas getting back to work, although he has not set a timetable. Abbott also hinted at a decision coming later this week on whether Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year. Classes are currently suspended through May 4. Almost 14,000 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus and 287 have died.

